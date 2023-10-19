FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport are asking the public for help to locate a missing teen, 17-year-old Chloe Pacheco.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says Pacheco was last seen on Wednesday, October 18th around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Lynn Avenue.

She is described as 5’1″, 110 lbs, with black/faded red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeved crop top shirt, black jeans with white stitching, and black leather combat boots. Police added that she was wearing multiple necklaces, had rings on every finger, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.