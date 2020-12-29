MISSING ALERT: Beloit Police searching for 2 minors

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO)–Beloit Police are searching for the whereabouts of Jason Schaffer, 17, and 7-month-old Sovereign A. Taylor after getting contacted to ensure their safety.

It’s not clear whether the two are related.

Officials say the pair left the 700 block of 8th Street early Tuesday morning, and could be potentially heading to the Chicago area.

Schaffer and Taylor are believed to be in a blue 2007 Volkswagen, with an Illinois registration license plate “CJ686878”.

(Beloit Police Department)

If you see them or have additional information, call 911.

