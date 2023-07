BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Beloit on Wednesday has been found, according to police

The girl, Julea, was said to have left her home around 3 a.m. on Monday and then stopped responding to messages from her family.

Police issued a bulletin about her disappearance on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, police reported that she had been found safe.