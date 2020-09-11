Missing boater from Lake Summerset identified

(DAVIS, Ill.) WTVO– The body of the 64-year-old who went missing after he jumped off a boat in Lake Summerset on Labor Day has been identified.

Donald Zeal, of Davis, was located by the Illinois Conservation Police with the help of several local agencies.

Police say Zeal’s body was pulled from the water Wednesday, September 9th.

“After arriving on scene Monday evening, Conservation Police contacted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department and met with other local agencies to assist with rescue and recovery operations,” said Captain Laura Petreikis, Illinois Conservation Police. “For the next two days, our officers and other local agencies worked tirelessly, scanning Lake Summerset using sonar to locate Mr. Zeal. At approximately 10:30 Wednesday morning, officers identified and verified a location of interest; a local fire department recovered Mr. Zeal’s body just after noon.”

A total of 16 agencies helped locate Zeal’s body.

