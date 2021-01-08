Missing Byron man’s car found, search continues

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say they have recovered the car of missing Byron man Brandon Cuddy, who was reported missing on December 26th, 2020.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Cuddy’s white Nissa Sentra was found unoccupied in the 9000 block of Il Rt. 2 in Byron around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Police used drones, a bloodhound and a boat to conduct a search of the area with no result.

Cuddy was last seen at Fozzy’s Bar, at 6246 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park, wearing a Miami Dolphins t-shirt, a black North Face coat, jeans, and white Air Force One tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-732-2136.

