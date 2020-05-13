Missing Elgin man found dead near waterway in DeKalb

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

via mgnonline.com

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., police were called to search for a reported missing man in the 15000 block of Barber Green Road in DeKalb.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sycamore Police Department along with conservation police and a K9.

Investigators requested help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide a helicopter to perform an aerial search. The found a man’s body, later identified as 51-year-old Theodore E. Heise from Elgin, in a waterway bank.

Officials say there was no indication of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories