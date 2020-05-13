Missing Elgin man found dead near waterway in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., police were called to search for a reported missing man in the 15000 block of Barber Green Road in DeKalb.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sycamore Police Department along with conservation police and a K9.

Investigators requested help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide a helicopter to perform an aerial search. The found a man’s body, later identified as 51-year-old Theodore E. Heise from Elgin, in a waterway bank.

Officials say there was no indication of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

