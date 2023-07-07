FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have issued a plea to the public to help them find Paul Cheney, 67, who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.

According to authorities, Cheney was last seen in the Taylor Park area, at 900 E. Stephenson Street, wearing dark shorts, shirt, baseball cap and glasses.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, weighing 170lbs, with gray hair, gray beard, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows the location or whereabouts of Cheney is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-253-8222.