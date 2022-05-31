FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking the public for help in finding Ashantie Hamilton, 15, who has been reported missing since 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Ashantie is described as a black female, 4’11”, 123 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging suit, black crop top shirt, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Police say she was last seen near a home in the 1200 block of S. Oak Avenue. She moved to Freeport two weeks ago, police said, an previously attended Harlem High School in Machesney Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police agency “as soon as possible,” officials said.