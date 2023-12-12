GALENA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Galena Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

An endangered missing person advisory for Donald R. Johnston was activated by the Illinois State Police as part of the search efforts.

Johnston is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to police. Johnston was last seen on Monday wearing a green top with “Galena 1826,” blue jeans and tan work boots.

The 69-year-old was driving a grey 2019 Honda Ridgeline pickup with the license plate 2596418 in the 200 block of Adams Street in Galena around 9:45 a.m. at the time of his disappearance. Johnston reportedly has a condition that places him in danger.

Photo: Galena Police Department

Anyone with information regard Johnston’s whereabouts can contact the Galena Police Department at 815-777-2131.