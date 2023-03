GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Genoa man that was reported missing last week was found dead in the Kishwaukee River on Saturday.

Daniel Elkinton, 41, was reported missing back on February 28, according to the Genoa Police Department. An extensive search was conducted by family, friends, first responders and over 50 volunteers.

More information on the incident will be released by the department on Monday.

