MANTENO, Ill. (WTVO) — The remains of an Illinois man that had been missing for weeks have been found in a Kankakee County scrap yard.

Randall Robinson II, 49, was reported missing back on March 22, according to WMAQ. Officers proceeded to track down numerous leads in the following weeks, with one of them leading detectives to a salvage yard last Wednesday.

Remains were recovered, which were positively identified as Robinson.

A Kankakee man, 37-year-old Anthony Gulley, was later arrested on charges of Homicide, Concealment of Death and what authorities called “associated charges.”

There were not many other details at the time of this writing, including a possible motive and specifics of Gulley’s arrest.