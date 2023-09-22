PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Lily Duncan who went missing near her home in Pearl City on Thursday.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, Duncan was last seen around 5:40 p.m.

She is described as a white female, 5’2″, 100 lbs, with shoulder-length curly brown hair and a small piercing in her nose, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pajama pants, an olive green hat, and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stephenson County Sheriff at 815-235-8252.