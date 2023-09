JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public for assistance to locate Drake Kangas, 33, who, along with her 1-year-old daughter, are missing.

Police said Kangas was last seen Tuesday, September 19th at a Motel 6. Police said it is “assumed” that Kangas is with her daughter.

Authorities said they are trying to locate Kangas to check on her and the child’s welfare.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.