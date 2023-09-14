LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities announced Thursday that Michael Widolff, 64, who went missing last August, has been found dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Widolff’s body was located near his home.

Widolff was reported missing on August 22nd, from his rural West Brooklyn home, about nine miles north of Mendota.

Police did not provide Widolff’s cause of death, and said the investigation is ongoing, but there no threat to the public.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Illinois Conservation Police, Amboy Police Department, Amboy Fire Department, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, Lee County Volunteer Corps Search & Rescue, Salvation Army, Lee Center Township, and Richardson Wildlife Foundation.