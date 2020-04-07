Missing Machesney Park man found safe

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 94-year-old Joseph Clinton, who was reported missing Monday night, was found safe, according to the Illinois State Police.
Clinton was last seen on Lilac Lane in Machesney Park last night at 7:03 p.m., driving a white 2008 Mazda MZ5 hatchback.
Police said Clinton suffers from a condition which places him in danger.
At 5:27 a.m. Tuesday morning, police said Clinton had been located.
