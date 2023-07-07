FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Searchers are working to find Paul Cheney, 67, of Freeport, who was reported missing after his truck was found abandoned on Thursday.

Cheney’s girlfriend, Joy Walkenford, said the couple had been dating for 3 years and had just moved to Freeport this year, in February.

“He said, ‘I’m going for a ride, come back.’ And I thought, ‘ok, so he’s going for a ride. That’s great, he’s going to get out, enjoy what he likes,'” she said.

Walkenford said she tried calling Cheney and then realized he didn’t take his phone along with him.

“I got panicky, basically, when his work was calling me and I’m like, ‘well, that’s just wrong, that just doesn’t make any sense.'”

On Wednesday, she went searching at his favorite hangout spots, since Cheney has a love of being outdoors and going biking and hiking.

She found his truck at Taylor Park, at 900 E Stephenson Street, on Thursday. His mountain bike was missing.

“I called his name, went around the park,” she recalled. “I didn’t see anything, so I’m not really sure where he would be at this point. It’s very difficult to know, especially if you’re on a bike, when you can go different places that you can’t get to with a car.”

Her biggest concern is that Cheney is on high blood pressure medication and his family has a history of heart attacks.

“I love you, Paul, and I would really want you to come home,” she said. “We’re each other’s backup, we help each other. We’re working through this. I know it’s tough. I’m sorry that you’re going through what you’re going through. I want you to get better, and I want you to just come home and be, you know, we’ll start over and do what we have to do to get by. But you’re not alone. People care about you. People love you. People are concerned about you and worried about you. And you need to. I just want you back home. You know, I miss you a lot. And I don’t know how, you know, kind of to go on without you.”

Freeport Police say they are searching with drones and are working with other local agencies to find him.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, weighing 170lbs, with gray hair, gray beard, and hazel eyes. Initially, police warned Cheney may be suicidal.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department.