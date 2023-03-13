BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing, mentally challenged Belvidere man that was reported missing in February has been found out of state.

Anthony Thounsavath, 30, was found out of state on Friday. His family said that he was in good mental and physical health.

Authorities said that Thounsavath had left his home on Helper Lane on February 25th in a taxi headed to Chicago’s O’Hare airport and was never heard from again.

He was dropped off around 7:08 p.m. at Terminal 1 and was allegedly headed to Florida.

Police said authorities from O’Hare, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Chicago Police Department confirmed that Thounsavath was last seen at Terminal 3 on February 25th, but the TSA said that he was not on any of the flight manifests.

The Belvidere Police Department thanks the community for helping to get the word out, saying that it was instrumental in locating Thounsavath