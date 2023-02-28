MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing Oregon woman was found dead Sunday night at Sunset Golf Course, the Ogle County Sheriff has confirmed.

Erin Groves, 39, had been reported missing in a Facebook post on Sunday. According to the post, she was last seen leaving Mullarkey’s Bar & Grill, at 12 W. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m.

According to Ogle County Life, police were called Sunday afternoon after an employee at the golf course, at 216 Sunset Lane, spotted the roof of a vehicle in one of the ponds.

Divers found the vehicle to be unoccupied and police searched the property, ultimately locating Groves’ body near a fence about 300-400 yards from the car.

The sheriff said it appeared as if the vehicle had traveled through the golf course and into the pond, and that Groves may have gone in the water, got out, and walked away.

“At this time it looks like exposure to the elements is probably going to be the cause of death,” VanVickle said. “There will be an autopsy Tuesday, but we don’t suspect any foul play.”