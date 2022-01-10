Missing person Justin Lampard found deceased in field

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Lampard, 33, who had not been heard from since Tuesday, was found deceased in a field north of the Genoa City limits on Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a check status call for Lampard on Friday, according to the department. The family member that was reporting indicated that Lampard was last in contact with his girlfriend via telephone at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. It was later learned that Lampard was driving a white 2009 Toyota Camry with a Green Bay Packers sticker on the back of the vehicle.

Information indicated that his last known cell phone location was in the area of N. State Road. An extensive search of the area was conducted by multiple deputies, though they were unable to locate Lampard.

A sheriff’s deputy reportedly located Lampard’s vehicle in a parking lot of a business in Genoa on Monday. The sheriff’s office, along with help from the Illinois Department of Conservation Police, proceeded to search the area. A drone located footprints in the snow north of the Genoa City limits.

A deputy was able to follow the footprints and located an individual, later identified as Lampard, deceased in a field. There is no indication of foul play at the time of this writing.

The investigation is ongoing and is being followed up by the Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, pending an autopsy.