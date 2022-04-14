ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man, 59-year-old David Wheeler.

Police say Wheeler was last seen walking from the southside to central Rockford on March 3rd.

Wheeler is described as a white male, 5′ 5″ tall, 135 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses but may not be wearing them, police said.

He has scars on his abdomen and was last seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings sweatshirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 815-282-2600.