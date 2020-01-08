Missing Sterling man found dead in Rock Falls apartment

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO) — The Whiteside County Coroner has confirmed that John Kurtis, 57, who was reported missing out of Sterling, has been found dead in a Rock Falls apartment.

According to KWQC, Rock Falls Police announced Monday that a person was found dead inside a vacant apartment. On Wednesday, they identified the body as that of Kurtis.

Kurtis was reported missing on January 2nd. He was last seen on December 30th.

Photo: Sterlilng Police Department

Police say the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

