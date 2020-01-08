Missing Sterling man found dead in Rock Falls apartment

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO) — The Whiteside County Coroner has confirmed that John Kurtis, 57, who was reported missing out of Sterling, has been found dead in a Rock Falls apartment.
According to KWQC, Rock Falls Police announced Monday that a person was found dead inside a vacant apartment. On Wednesday, they identified the body as that of Kurtis.
Kurtis was reported missing on January 2nd. He was last seen on December 30th.
Police say the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.
