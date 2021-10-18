Missing suspect sentenced to life for 2019 murder of Rockford rapper

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – William Arzate, 24, was sentenced on Monday to spend the rest of his life in jail after murdering a Rockford rapper in 2019.

Arazte, along with Dakota Graff and Colton Kennicker, both 22, reportedly beat William Pickering to death back on May 25, 2019, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Pickering’s body was found a month later in a Winnebago County field. Manuel Ramirez, 23, was sentenced to 180-days in jail in February for the charge of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

William Arzate, Manuel Ramirez, Dakota Graff at the time of their initial arrests. Photos: Winnebago County Jail

Arzazte willfully failed to appear at both his trial and sentencing, with both being carried out in his absence. He is currently wanted on an outstanding No Bond bench warrant for his failure to appear in court, as well as an original warrant for Harassment of a Witness.

Any information on Arzate’s whereabouts should be given to the Rockford City Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.