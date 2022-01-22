Missing woman last seen at La Grange hospital

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a 33-year-old La Grange woman.

Vassiliki Markessinis is described as being a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Markessinis was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Saturday at Amita Hospital in La Grange. She was wearing a white jacket with a fur hood and gray or tan pants. According to authorities, Markessinis has a condition that places her in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vassiliki Markessinis should contact the La Grange Police Department at 708- 352- 2131 or contact 911.