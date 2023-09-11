ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mission BBQ, at 6820 E State Street, was packed with local first responders on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

The national chain opened its first location on September 11th, 2011, with a mission to “Proudly Serve Those Who Serve.”

Proceeds from the “Hometown Hero Cup” at the restaurant will go to the Jaimie Cox Foundation and the Rockford Firefighters’ Peer Support Group.

Rockford Fire’s 3rd District Chief Will Pederson said, “When this country suffers great loss, it is truly our first responders that step up to answer the call. And that happens every single day, throughout the country. First responders are willing to step up and answer the call and they understand the meaning of sacrifice and they’re willing to give that for the safety and to be there for our fellow citizens.”

Winnebago County has a 9/11 Emergency Responder’s Memorial near the County Courthouse on West State STreet, designed to honor the citizens and emergency personnel who died in the terrorist attacks.