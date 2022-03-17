ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A missionary couple forced to evacuate from Ukraine is back in Rockford.

Garrett and Cassie Speck say it was hard to leave a place they considered home, but when they heard the bombs and air raid sirens, they knew it was time to go.

“Our faith has sustained us, through all of this,” Cassie said Thursday.

While life for the couple has been full of unknowns recently, they say their faith in God is how they’ve been dealing with the crisis in Ukraine.

“We left with two bags, with the clothes and diapers that we had with us,” Cassie said. “So, now that we’ve been here for a couple of weeks, we are just starting to process everything that we have left.”

Garrett is from Rockford. He moved his family to Kyiv about three years ago with the missionary group, Youth with a Mission.

Before Russia’s invasion of the country, the couple said people in Ukraine weren’t phased with warnings of war. For years, the country had been going back and forth with Russia.

The Specks say they never imagined war would become a reality.

They left with their three young children, whom Cassie says are dealing with the changes in their own way.

“They often ask, ‘when are we going to go home?’ They are processing loss and grief, the way small children do. We are honest with them. They know that a bad man has come into our country and is trying to take what doesn’t belong to him,” she said.

When the war ends, Cassie said she believes there will be a very long period of rebuilding.

“We, right now, are taking it, some days, an hour at a time, but day by day. Ukraine is our home, so we’ll always be connected there,” she said.

The Specks still hold virtual Bible studies with their friends in Ukraine.

Donations can be made here.