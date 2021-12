ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Mississippi man was sentenced for robbing a Rockford hotel.

Police said Jospeh Williams Jr. pointed a gun at the clerk of the Comfort Inn, 7392 Argus Dr., back in July, demanding money.

Williams plead guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, followed by 30 months probation. He was also charged with robbing two Freeport businesses around the same time.

Williams is currently in the Stephenson County Jail and is due back in court in February on those charges.