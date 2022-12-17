VENIC, Ill. (WTVO) — A Missouri man has been convicted for the August 2021 murder of an Illinois police officer.

Caleb Campbell of Florissant was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday for the death of Officer Brian Pierce Jr. back on Aug. 4, 2021, according to Fox News.

Officers attempted to stop Campbell with spike strips as he was driving over the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois. Pierce, 24, died when he was struck by Campbell, who was taken into custody days after the incident. He claimed that he had been carjacked in a nightclub parking lot in Brooklyn.

Campbell reportedly had an active Missouri warrant for his arrest when he fled an attempted traffic stop, leading to the chase. A handgun was reportedly in his car as well. His actions created a situation where “anything or anyone” in his path “was going to be obliterated,” according to Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Campbell, who acted as his own attorney, argued that Pierce’s actions were a contributing factor in his death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.