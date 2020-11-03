Misunderstanding causes minor issues at Boone County polling place

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says there was a large turnout on Election Day. Lines were out the door at many locations when polling places opened Tuesday morning.

According to Gummow, this election does not compare to any previous ones. She adds there were a lot of first time voters representing all ages.

Boone County has one of the highest percentages of COVID-19 cases, but it clearly hasn’t stopped many residents from casting their vote.

Boone County Clerk Julie Stapler says they’ve taken precautions at all their polling locations, ensuring hand sanitizer was easily accessible to both voters and judges.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask at the polling locations and lines might look long, but htat’s because voters are maintaining six feet of social distance.

“They got all the different voting booths spread out, they’ve got hand-sanitizer, they have shields between you and the people verifying your registration. So everything is good setup there for the COVID, they’re doing it all right,” said Stacy and Darin Kolls.

Many voters say the process went quickly and easily, but there were a few minor issues. At one polling location, voters were told they had already voted when that wasn’t the case. Boone County Clerk Julie Stapler says each polling location receives a list indicating when ballots were sent.

She said the report was misread as people who have already voted, but she personally stepped in to handle the situation.

“So, once I went down and explained the report everything was fine and all the people that were there I actually called them out by name. I had the list of people who were doing that and they were able to vote so we rectified the situation first thing this morning and there have been no issues since,” Stapler said.

Officials say many of the long lines are actually people registering to vote. Some of the reasons for this include people not filling out all the necessary information.

Everyone is encouraged to double check their registration is properly updated.

