WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — There were mixed emotions in Waukesha, Wisconsin, as the town held its Christmas parade.

It was the first since the deadly attack that killed six people. The community came together on Sunday for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade, a bittersweet return for those who lived through the grief and agony of that tragedy.

Six people were killed when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route last year. More than 60 others were injured.

Those who showed up on Sunday said that they wanted to show what it means to be “Waukesha Strong.”

“We got separated a little bit, there’s kids crying and like, didn’t know what was going on,” said parade attendee Amanda Wierman. “So, we weren’t sure if we were going to make it this year, but we had too.”

“We wanted to show our support for the community as a whole and come out,” added first-time attendee Colin Reinehr. “So, it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

“One of the big things, we’ve had more people reach out wanting to be in the parade than we have ever had,” said Rob Hoverman, board president for the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce. “You can’t move past completely, but it will be that marker, I think for me personally and a lot of others to get this done and to get it done well.”

Eighty groups were part of this year’s parade, with dozens of other volunteers.