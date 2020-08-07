ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, Rockford Mass Transit District riders can purchase a ticket using a mobile app.
The app, called “Token Transit”, is free to download. Customers can purchase bus passes on their smartphone with a credit or debit card.
The app will display a digital bus pass on the phone’s screen.
RMTD says using mobile purchasing eliminates contact at the farebox and between operators and passengers.
The app is available on the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Protesters arrested after blocking E. State again, despite warnings
- Kanye West falls 1,300 signatures short to appear on Illinois ballot
- Southwest Airlines no longer cleaning armrests, seat belts between flights
- Corey Anderson released from UFC, joins Bellator
- Mobile app allows RMTD riders to buy virtual tickets
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!