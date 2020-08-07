Mobile app allows RMTD riders to buy virtual tickets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, Rockford Mass Transit District riders can purchase a ticket using a mobile app.

The app, called “Token Transit”, is free to download. Customers can purchase bus passes on their smartphone with a credit or debit card.

The app will display a digital bus pass on the phone’s screen.

RMTD says using mobile purchasing eliminates contact at the farebox and between operators and passengers.

The app is available on the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store.

