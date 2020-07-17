Mobile COVID-19 testing comes to Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is providing a dozen new COVID-19 testing sites in the next few weeks.

The mobile testing sites will be open from 9am until 5pm and are free to any Illinois resident.

Monday, July 20 – Winnebago County Housing Authority (WCHA) – D’Agnolo Garden Apartments, 806 Kocher St.,Rockton, IL 61072

Tuesday, July 21 – Winnebago High School, 200 E. McNair, Winnebago, IL 61088

Wednesday, July 22Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) – Olesen Plaza & North Main Manor, 406 N. Main St.,Rockford, IL 61103(Testing done at Mendelssohn Parking Lot)

Thursday & Friday, July 23 & 24 – South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Rd.,South Beloit, IL 61080

Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26La Chiquita Foods, 1414 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102

Monday, July 27RHA – Park Terrace, 1000 Chamberlain, Rockford, IL 61107

Tuesday, July 28 – WCHA – Collier Garden Apartments, 2901 Searles Ave.,Rockford, IL 61101

Wednesday, July 29 – RHA – Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 West Jefferson,Rockford, IL 61103

Thursday, July 30 – RHA – Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104

Friday, July 31RHA – Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St., Rockford IL, 61109

Saturday, August 1 – St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue,Rockford, IL 61103

Sunday, August 2 – RHA – The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford IL, 61108

The testing sites at UIC Health Science Campus-Rockford as well as the one at Auburn High School will continue to provide testing.

