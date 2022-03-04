ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sports betting has been legal in Illinois now for the past two years, and starting Saturday, gamblers won’t have to drive to a casino to sign up.

In-person registration was one of the most controversial parts of legalized sports betting in the state.

Anyone who wanted to register for a sports betting app was required to do so at a casino, which became a problem for residents who did not live within range of one.

Saturday, residents can sign up remotely.

The state has handled over $8 billion dollars, $670 million of that in revenue.