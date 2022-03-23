MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A COVID-19 vaccine for young kids may soon be on the way.

Moderna announced on Wednesday that kids generated a strong immune response to the company’s shot. If approved by the FDA, it could mean that kids under the age of six can start rolling up their sleeves by summertime. About 18 million kids are eligible.

The company said that children as young as six months developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies from a 25 Mg shot, which is a quarter of the dose given to adults. However, it is less effective against the omicron variant, just like with all ages.

UW Health was a clinical trial site for kids under five in Madison. The principal investigator in charge said that this is what they have been waiting for.

“The kids made this trial possible,” said Dr. William Hartman. “These little heroes and their families came to Madison to get shots in their arms, to get blood tests, to get nasal swabs. It’s not an easy process, but they stood up to the plate to because they wanted there to be protection for kids all over the world.”

Moderna’s vaccine has only been approved for adults, but they are also currently seeking to have doses cleared for teens. However, the FDA found concerns of heart inflammation, so it is on hold.

“They do all of these things without the same level of protection that’s been offered to all of us in the older age groups,” Hartman said. “Now this will give them chance to be protected, so they can take that mask off, so they can get closer to that normal life that they deserve.”

Pfizer is looking to get its shoot approved for kids under six as well.