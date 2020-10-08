Molina Healthcare holds drive-thru job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Molina Healthcare held a drive-thru job fair in Rockford on Thursday.

The event was in partnership with the Workforce Connection and the Rockford Fire Department.

Attendees were able to speak with recruiters without leaving their cars.

Organizers say it felt good to help people in need.

“It just shows human kindness,” said Molina representative, Ashley Spears-Gandy. “Sometimes in the world you don’t see people being nice to each other. You hear all these awful things on the news, but something like this makes you feel good about being in America at a time like this where we’re all helping each other.”

The event was the first time Molina Healthcare held a drive-thru job fair, but Spears-Gandy said they hope to have more in the future.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

