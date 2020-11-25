Molina Healthcare hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving came early for some people in Rockford. Molina Healthcare hosted a drive-thru giveaway Tuesday morning.

350 bags filled with potatoes, stuffing, gravy, turkey, and more were handed out. It was a socially distanced event.

Food packages were placed in participants’ trunks.

Organizers say they were happy to help offset holiday costs for struggling families.

“It’s really to just be a blessing to our community, to give back, so many of us are blessed so to be in a position to be able to give to our community is a great thing,” said Rockford 5th Ward Alderman candidate Gabrielle Torina.

Volunteers also delivered food to the elderly and to families without a way of getting to the event.

