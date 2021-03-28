Molina Healthcare partners with local nonprofit for food giveaway event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local organizations partner together to help residents who are in need of food.

Voices of Inspiration and Molina Healthcare hosted a food giveaway Sunday afternoon. They had hot meal boxes and PPE items for those who came.

Organizers say it’s important to have these giveaways as many residents have faced some sort of food insecurity during the pandemic.

“As we see when we continue to have them, the need is still there. A lot of people say there are food giveaways all over, but as we see today we’re out,” said Erika Hannah, the community engagement specialist for Molina Healthcare.

The giveaway was open for two hours. More will be planned in the future.