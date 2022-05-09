MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Madison Police said that damage at the office of a pro-life organization was arson.

Fire crews were called to Wisconsin Family Action early Sunday morning. Police said that someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the building. A passerby spotted the flames coming from the building right near the airport and called 911.

The group “Anarchy 1312” took credit for the vandalism, according to the organization.

“The people who, who perpetrated this against us, that, um, they, again, they’re free to disagree with us, but they’re not free to destroy property,” said Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action. “They’re not free to threaten individual lives and safety. That, that’s, that’s not how this needs to go.”

No injuries were reported. Police, fire and federal authorities are investigating.