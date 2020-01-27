Monday marks the start of tax season!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marks the first day that federal taxes can be filed.

This is the second year under President Donald Trump’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” which increased the standard deduction and eliminated a lot of itemized deductions.

Tax experts say it’s important to think about tax handling all year.

Savant Capital Management financial advisor Allison Alexander said, “Keeping good records is terribly important, because there are a few who don’t know if they’re going to itemize or not. If you haven’t kept good records, you won’t be able to recreate your whole year of expenses.”

The deadline to file taxes is Wednesday, April 15th.

The Internal Revenue Service suggests filing electronically to receive quicker refunds.

