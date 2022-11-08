(WTVO) — Candy maker Mondelez says it is pulling its ads off of Twitter after the social media’s acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put told Reuters Tuesday, “What we’ve seen recently since the change on Twitter has been announced, is the amount of hate speech increase significantly. We felt there is a risk our advertising would appear next to the wrong messages. As a consequence, we have decided to take a pause and a break until that risk is as low as possible.”

Mondelez joins other companies halting ads on the platform, including General Motors, Audi, General Mills, L’Oreal, Pfizer, Stellantis, and United Airlines, who say they are waiting to see what content moderation Musk’s team implements after laying off half of Twitter’s workforce last week.

Musk has called himself a “free speech absolutist,” and has pledged to make the platform a destination for accurate information by installing a “content moderation council” to oversee the service.

Mondelez operates a factory in Loves Park, at 5500 Forest Hills Road.