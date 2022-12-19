LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Mondelez International announced Monday that it has sold its gum business, including the plant at 5500 Forest Hills Road.

The Wall Street Journal reported the company had sold its Trident, Dentyne and other brands to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion.

Perfetti Van Melle is a European gum maker who makes brands such as Mentos, Alpenliebe, and Chupa Chups.

Mondelez announced it was putting the business up for sale in May.

The company said it will continue to operate its gum business outside of the United States, Canada, and Europe.