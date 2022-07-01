ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The scholarship program, Rockford Promise, received nearly $400,000 in funds generated by legal marijuana sales, which will be used to send students to college.

The funding comes from $45 million in cannabis sales, provided through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

“Life happens, and many of our Scholars encounter obstacles on their journey that mentors and support staff can help them navigate. This grant will allow us to support students from the high school to the college tassel, and realize the full potential of the investment our donors are making in the future of our community,” said Susan Fumo, Rockford Promise Board President.

Rockford Promise was one of three Winnebago County organizations to receive the funds and says it will provide full-tuition scholarships to outstanding Rockford Public School District graduates to attend Rock Valley College (RVC), Rockford University (RU), and Northern Illinois University (NIU).

For the 2022-2023 school year, Rockford Promise will have more than 300 scholars attending RVC, RU and NIU.

Marijuana was legalized in Illinois on January 1st, 2020, with a rule specifying that a portion of the tax revenue generated from sales would be given to communities impacted by the War on Drugs.