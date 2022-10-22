CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Chicagoans have now died from this year’s monkeypox outbreak.

Medical experts are warning that the risk is still there, despite the national number of cases dropping steadily. Chicago’s Department of Public Health said that dying from monkeypox is extremely rare, and that the two patients who died also suffered from other medical issues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,000 monkeypox cases globally during this year’s outbreak. Six of the 34 reported deaths were in the U.S.