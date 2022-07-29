MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeypox is creeping closer to the Rockford area, officials say, after the first case was detected in McHenry County.

Contact tracing is being done to identify others who may have been in close contact with the infected person.

Officials say those individuals will be offered post-exposure vaccinations and will be monitored for 21 days.

The McHenry Department of Public Health said the person is cooperating and is isolating.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the vaccine supply is limited and people who are high risk have first priority.

The U.S. is creeping up at 5,000 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to the CDC. Here in Illinois, 401 cases have been confirmed – 85% of them being in Chicago.

“Initial symptoms are going to be flu-like symptoms, so fever, headaches, muscle aches, particularly like a backache, and you might have some swollen lymph nodes,” said Ajay Sethi, a professor of population health sciences at UW Madison.

Sethi continues, “Most cases right now are among people who identify as gay, bisexual or trans men. Even though they are the population right now that represents most of the cases, everybody can be infected with this virus.”