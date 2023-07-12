ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian John Cleese, of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers fame, will be performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in November.

Cleese, a co-founder of the Monty Python troupe, has appeared in feature films such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, A Fish Called Wanda, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, as well as the James Bond and Harry Potter series.

“Don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious and insightful look at the life and work of one of the world’s funniest entertainers in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening,” a press release reads.

Cleese will perform “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or from the BMO Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center box offices.