(WTVO) — Drivers will soon be able to use cash to reload their I-PASS accounts at more locations.

The Illinois Tollway has approved a $3.4 million, 5-year contract with Wisconsin-based “Check Free Pay Corp.”

It will allow tollway users to add funds to their accounts, as well as pay invoices at retailers including Walgreens, CVS and currency exchanges. The Illinois Tollway will cover transaction fees in an effort to make it affordable for all customers.

Ther service will start next year.