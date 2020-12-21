More doses of coronavirus vaccine on the way to Illinois this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois officials said Monday additional shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are expected in the state this week.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said 60,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be shipped to CVS/Walgreens locations for use in the state’s long-term care facilities.

About 20,000 doses will be shipped to hospitals for healthcare workers.

Illinois is expecting 174,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered Wednesday and Thursday.

So far, 63,000 people have received their first vaccine outside of the City of Chicago.

MORE HEADLINES: