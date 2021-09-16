More Illinois residents unemployed now than last year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ economy has yet to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, with unemployment rates now double what they were at the start of 2020.

Unemployment in the state is currently at 7.1%.

Health officials say wearing a mask and getting a vaccine will help protect people going back to work.

The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association is encouraging businesses and customers to follow the state’s mitigations, which include masking in public indoor spaces, and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

IMA President and CEO, Mark Denzler, said “If we want to restore confidence in our economy, we want to get people back in the work force, so they have money to spend and they can go on vacation, or go to a baseball game, and they can do those types of things. They have to be able to do it in a safe environment.”

Denzler says there are currently 400,000 fewer people working in Illinois than there was a year-and-a-half ago.