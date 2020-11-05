More local businesses given closure orders by Winnebago County Health Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Urban Forest Craft Brewing, in Rockford, and Fresh Start Cafe, in Loves Park, have been issued closure orders for violating Gov. JB Pritzker’s order suspending indoor restaurant service.

The Winnebago County Health Department has currently issued closure orders to 33 establishments, some of which have received upwards of five closure notices.

The businesses remain open and some have chosen to challenge the orders in court.

