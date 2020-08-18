More mosquitoes in Ogle County test positive for West Nile Virus

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Nile Virus is found for the second time in Ogle County.

The county’s health department says a pool of mosquitoes found in Polo tested positive. Last month, tests from a pool near Rochelle came back positive.

Boone and Winnebago Counties have also reported cases this summer. No human cases have been reported, however.

The virus is transmitted after a mosquito feeds on an infected bird. Symptoms include fever, nausea, and head and body aches.

