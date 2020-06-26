More Rockford park programs and amenities opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is now in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, so the Rockford Park District is able to open up playgrounds, spray pads, restrooms and shelter and picnic areas.
According to the Rockford Park District:
- Golf course clubhouses will be reopen, all cart restrictions are lifted, tournaments and playdays can resume
- Atwood Center – Saturday activities resume June 27th
- Mercyhealth Sportscore Two Campus – First baseball tournament (Game Day USA) held on July 3rd. Tournament modifications are being made based on guidelines from governing associations along with state and local health officials.
- Skybox Restaurant – Opens July 2nd
- Indoor Sports Center – Opens July 6th
- Mercyhealth Sportscore One – Softball league resumes July 5th
- Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens – Opens July 9th
- Time to Play Neighborhood Playground Program at Bloom School Playground, Highland Park, Keye-Mallquist Park, Ridge Park, and Wantz Park – Begins July 6th
- Horse and pony camp at Lockwood Park – Begins July 6th
- Therapeutic Recreation programs and camps – Begins July 6th
- In-person skating classes and hockey leagues resume – Begins July 6th
- Indoor volleyball and camps at UW Health Sports Factory – Begins July 6th
The Park District reminds people to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when possible.
The team will increase efforts to clean and sanitize facilities as well as implement health screenings for both employees and participants.
Additional updates about facilities, programs, events, lessons, leagues, and camps can be found here.