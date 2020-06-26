More Rockford park programs and amenities opening

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – MARCH 22: Childrens swings are empty at a local childrens playground. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is now in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, so the Rockford Park District is able to open up playgrounds, spray pads, restrooms and shelter and picnic areas.

According to the Rockford Park District:

Golf course clubhouses will be reopen, all cart restrictions are lifted, tournaments and playdays can resume

Atwood Center – Saturday activities resume June 27th

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two Campus – First baseball tournament (Game Day USA) held on July 3rd. Tournament modifications are being made based on guidelines from governing associations along with state and local health officials. Skybox Restaurant – Opens July 2nd Indoor Sports Center – Opens July 6th

Mercyhealth Sportscore One – Softball league resumes July 5th

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens – Opens July 9th

Time to Play Neighborhood Playground Program at Bloom School Playground, Highland Park, Keye-Mallquist Park, Ridge Park, and Wantz Park – Begins July 6th

Horse and pony camp at Lockwood Park – Begins July 6th

Therapeutic Recreation programs and camps – Begins July 6th

In-person skating classes and hockey leagues resume – Begins July 6th

Indoor volleyball and camps at UW Health Sports Factory – Begins July 6th

The Park District reminds people to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when possible.

The team will increase efforts to clean and sanitize facilities as well as implement health screenings for both employees and participants.

Additional updates about facilities, programs, events, lessons, leagues, and camps can be found here.